accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
159
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
sid
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimeddy
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
orichimarugin
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1203
visites since opening :
2888210
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Spider-Man Remastered : longue vidéo de gameplay PS5
Jeux Video
Au début : Ray Tracing
A partir de 05:12 : mode 60FPS
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
playstation2008
,
bulford
,
leblogdeshacka
posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:26 PM by
shanks
comments (
7
)
neptonic
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:33 PM
psxbox
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:35 PM
https://gamergen.com/actualites/ps5-prise-charge-8k-seulement-lancement-1440p-natif-et-blu-ray-3d-seront-incompatibles-317073-1/amp
bon beh elle lit pas les bluray 3d
ioop
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:35 PM
j'arrête de me spoiler spider-man, déjà vu beaucoup trop de choses !!!
cleptomaniak
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:36 PM
J'ai l'impression que les deux modes ont du Ray Tracyng?
superpanda
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:40 PM
cleptomaniak
non c'est la technique habituelle de screen space reflection
serve
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:41 PM
psxbox
Ça c'était sur et certain que le PS5 ne lit pas les 3D quand tu vois que les TV 3D et films 3D n'ont pas si bien fonctionné que ça et que tout le monde passe sur TV 4K et films BR UHD.
serve
posted
the 11/10/2020 at 03:44 PM
Shanks
Par contre moi je vois :
Début : Mod RT
2:37 : Mod 60FPS
05:12 : Mod RT
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ça c'était sur et certain que le PS5 ne lit pas les 3D quand tu vois que les TV 3D et films 3D n'ont pas si bien fonctionné que ça et que tout le monde passe sur TV 4K et films BR UHD.
Par contre moi je vois :
Début : Mod RT
2:37 : Mod 60FPS
05:12 : Mod RT