all
Spider-Man Remastered : longue vidéo de gameplay PS5
Jeux Video


Au début : Ray Tracing
A partir de 05:12 : mode 60FPS
    playstation2008, bulford, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:26 PM by shanks
    comments (7)
    neptonic posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:33 PM
    psxbox posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:35 PM
    https://gamergen.com/actualites/ps5-prise-charge-8k-seulement-lancement-1440p-natif-et-blu-ray-3d-seront-incompatibles-317073-1/amp bon beh elle lit pas les bluray 3d
    ioop posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:35 PM
    j'arrête de me spoiler spider-man, déjà vu beaucoup trop de choses !!!
    cleptomaniak posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:36 PM
    J'ai l'impression que les deux modes ont du Ray Tracyng?
    superpanda posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:40 PM
    cleptomaniak non c'est la technique habituelle de screen space reflection
    serve posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:41 PM
    psxbox

    Ça c'était sur et certain que le PS5 ne lit pas les 3D quand tu vois que les TV 3D et films 3D n'ont pas si bien fonctionné que ça et que tout le monde passe sur TV 4K et films BR UHD.
    serve posted the 11/10/2020 at 03:44 PM
    Shanks

    Par contre moi je vois :

    Début : Mod RT

    2:37 : Mod 60FPS

    05:12 : Mod RT
