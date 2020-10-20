accueil
2
❤
Likers
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
genzzo
,
wario
name :
Balan Wonderworld
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Balan Company
genre :
action plates-formes
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
profile
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Square-Enix: Balan Wonderworld montre son Opening
Balan Wonderworld de Yuji Naka montre sa cinematique d'intro
Le jeu sortira le 26 Mars sur PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch et PC
JAP
ENG
1
Like
Who likes this ?
olimar59
posted the 10/20/2020 at 10:44 AM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
3
)
3
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 11:00 AM
Au japon, il a bien choisi sa date (le même jour que Monster Hunter Rise)
Pour le reste, je ne sais vraiment pas quoi penser de ce jeu mais je vais me le faire, yuji naka oblige.
olimar59
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 11:18 AM
Le gameplay de ce jeu à l'air vraiment bof bof, par contre l'univers est vraiment excellent!
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 11:34 AM
Tiens je l avais presque oublié ce jeu. Il sera sans doute sympa à jouer
|
عربي
Pour le reste, je ne sais vraiment pas quoi penser de ce jeu mais je vais me le faire, yuji naka oblige.