Balan Wonderworld
name : Balan Wonderworld
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Balan Company
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
guiguif
guiguif
Square-Enix: Balan Wonderworld montre son Opening
Balan Wonderworld de Yuji Naka montre sa cinematique d'intro

Le jeu sortira le 26 Mars sur PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch et PC


JAP




ENG


    xenofamicom posted the 10/20/2020 at 11:00 AM
    Au japon, il a bien choisi sa date (le même jour que Monster Hunter Rise)

    Pour le reste, je ne sais vraiment pas quoi penser de ce jeu mais je vais me le faire, yuji naka oblige.
    olimar59 posted the 10/20/2020 at 11:18 AM
    Le gameplay de ce jeu à l'air vraiment bof bof, par contre l'univers est vraiment excellent!
    ducknsexe posted the 10/20/2020 at 11:34 AM
    Tiens je l avais presque oublié ce jeu. Il sera sans doute sympa à jouer
