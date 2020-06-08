LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
140
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1634
visites since opening : 2125776
gantzeur > blog
La version N64 de Halo Infinite se dévoile


Franchement ? ca le fait non ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:43 AM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:44 AM
    N'importe quoi
    docbrown posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:44 AM
    kirasama87 posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:47 AM
    ça a plus de charme que le trailer que le vrai trailer
    xenofamicom posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:48 AM
    Limite elle donne envie
    freddo935 posted the 08/06/2020 at 07:48 AM
    Je vois pas bcp de différences
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre