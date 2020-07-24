« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bandai Namco Games
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Kamen Rider / Trailer




https://rider-moh.bn-ent.net/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=fo9fmfi0HrU&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 07/24/2020 at 12:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    teeda posted the 07/24/2020 at 01:02 PM
    Me suis arrêté à Zi o je crois. Pas suivi les KR Gaimu , et le dernier Zero-one.
    Je suis de l' ère Kuuga, Ryuki, Hibiki, Kabuto ( mon préféré), Den-O, Kiva et Decade. Un peu suivi W et 000 mais laché après initalement.
    Il y a le prochain KR Saber apparement , on verra ce que ça donne.
