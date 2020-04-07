« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Ring Fit Adventure
2
Likes
Likers
name : Ring Fit Adventure
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
118
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3220
visites since opening : 4239640
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Ring Fit Adventure / Prix intéressant (60€)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy_VIw_Dyjw
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/04/2020 at 10:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 07/04/2020 at 10:21 AM
    Le jeu baisse de prix d'à peine 10€ de temps en temps depuis fin 2019 et se classe encore au top des ventes
    kirasama87 posted the 07/04/2020 at 10:24 AM
    le jeu qui a le plus profité du confinement
    mrvince posted the 07/04/2020 at 10:29 AM
    kirasama87 Animal Crossing se pose la quand même...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre