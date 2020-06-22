J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Pendant ce temps au Japon


Jmet une gif en bas mais j’pense que vous l’avez reconnus

Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:21 AM by amassous
    comments (14)
    liberty posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:27 AM
    Je la veux
    foxstep posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:33 AM
    Ça tue
    kurosama posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:33 AM
    giru posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:39 AM
    Mais est-ce qu'on peut la ranger dans une capsule?
    kadaj68800 posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:42 AM
    Le détecteur de boules de cristal est fournie avec ?
    amassous posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:06 AM
    kadaj68800 Bulma le garde avec elles pour exaucer certains vœux
    giru Abuse pas.
    linkald posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:10 AM
    kadaj68800
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMozFJbcceE&t=3m30s
    Oui, il y est.
    zilwaine posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:16 AM
    Elle est vraiment bien réalisée.
    terminagore posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:23 AM
    Putain. Je veux.
    chaosad posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:38 AM
    TARPIN classe !
    opthomas posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:49 AM
    Mais est-elle roulante cette moto ^^
    xenofamicom posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:51 AM
    La CLASSE
    yanissou posted the 06/22/2020 at 11:52 AM
    Tellement classe !!!
    escobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:03 PM
    Magnifique
