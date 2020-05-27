accueil
[SANDA/ALEHAS] -Animateur 2D a Tokyo- : https://twitter.com/ag_sanda1
fullbuster
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
lichking
,
nova2
,
vonkuru
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
alozius
,
rosewood
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
lanni
,
smartcrush
,
krjc
,
momotaros
,
grozourson
,
takahito
,
gunotak
,
amassous
,
milo42
,
qbigaara49
,
jf17
,
dragonkevin
,
linkiorra
,
minbox
,
diablass59
,
victorsagat
,
darkyx
,
leblogdeshacka
,
arngrim
,
kikibearentongues
,
vinze
,
kyogamer
,
link80
,
shiranui
,
traveller
,
koriyu
,
iiii
,
iglooo
,
spawnini
,
graamm
,
furtifdor
,
netero
,
gat
,
shiroyashagin
,
freematt
,
archesstat
,
sardinecannibale
,
krash
,
ninjah
,
sonilka
,
kananzael
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
vyse
,
wickette
,
binou87
,
exinity
,
nmariodk
,
redmi31
,
kamuikun
,
gareauxloups
,
raph64
,
mirainiris
,
aros
,
pist5
,
djayce
,
osiris
,
rayzorx09
,
nindo64
,
l83
,
victornewman
,
koji
,
jozen15
,
megadeth
,
waurius59
,
killia
,
obi69
,
cijfer
,
axlenz
,
gadjuom
,
axl77
,
shiks
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
hyunckel
,
sephiroth07
,
sephrius
,
shigeryu
,
michaeljackson
sanda
sanda
> blog
DQ Dai dessin + live
+Live dans 20 minutes
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:38 AM by
sanda
comments (
12
)
shiroyashagin
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:40 AM
merci pour le rappel !
rbz
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:42 AM
propre.
et thx j'avais zappé aussi
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:44 AM
Je l'avais vu plus tôt sur twitter
Joli
wilhelm
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:54 AM
Enfin du Fly, je veux dire du Dai. Aban Slash ! Euh, je veux dire, Avan Strash !
thorim
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:56 AM
du coup le héro a les cheveux noir ou marron?
sora78
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 10:56 AM
Présent
J'espère qu'on verra le jeu PS4
Le héros à vraiment de la gueule !
shinz0
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:02 AM
Ça commence
malroth
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:02 AM
présent
testament
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:05 AM
shiroyashagin
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:10 AM
J’espère un peu de gameplay
shinz0
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:12 AM
Si c'est le staff de DBS sur l'animé je pleure...
sanda
posted
the 05/27/2020 at 11:13 AM
Le mec du milieu Karasawa c’est lui qui m’a fait bossé sur Dai
