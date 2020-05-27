[SANDA/ALEHAS] -Animateur 2D a Tokyo- : https://twitter.com/ag_sanda1
sanda > blog
DQ Dai dessin + live



+Live dans 20 minutes

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:38 AM by sanda
    comments (12)
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:40 AM
    merci pour le rappel !
    rbz posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:42 AM
    propre.
    et thx j'avais zappé aussi
    xenofamicom posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:44 AM
    Je l'avais vu plus tôt sur twitter Joli
    wilhelm posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:54 AM
    Enfin du Fly, je veux dire du Dai. Aban Slash ! Euh, je veux dire, Avan Strash !
    thorim posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:56 AM
    du coup le héro a les cheveux noir ou marron?
    sora78 posted the 05/27/2020 at 10:56 AM
    Présent
    J'espère qu'on verra le jeu PS4
    Le héros à vraiment de la gueule !
    shinz0 posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:02 AM
    Ça commence
    malroth posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:02 AM
    présent
    testament posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:05 AM
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:10 AM
    J’espère un peu de gameplay
    shinz0 posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:12 AM
    Si c'est le staff de DBS sur l'animé je pleure...
    sanda posted the 05/27/2020 at 11:13 AM
    Le mec du milieu Karasawa c’est lui qui m’a fait bossé sur Dai
