« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Sea of Thieves
34
Likes
Likers
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
116
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3128
visites since opening : 4086182
nicolasgourry > blog
[Steam] Sea of thieves / Date de sortie


Éditeur : Xbox Game Studios
Développeur : Rare
Disponible sur XOne
Prévu sur Steam
Date de sortie : 3 Juin 2020
Langues : Français / Anglais / Italien / Allemand / Portugais / Russe / Espagnol / Chinois.

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rD974R24J-4&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/21/2020 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    superpanda posted the 05/21/2020 at 03:43 PM
    Une fois j'ai essayé le jeu au début. Rien compris. Je trouve qu'il faudrait guider le joueur un minimum au debut
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/21/2020 at 03:59 PM
    superpanda T'a pas trouver ça marrant de péter dans des sacs et vomir dans des sceaux ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre