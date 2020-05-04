« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Les jeux Bioshock et Borderlands vendus séparément ?







Sur le site Nintendo USA, on peut voir des versions séparé, même physiquement (pour Borderlands).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_5NvcrfZyo
    posted the 04/05/2020 at 09:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    birmou posted the 04/05/2020 at 09:08 PM
    En dématérialisé c'est logique.

    Ils vont vendre chaque jeu a l'unité 20$/€ et 50/60$/€ les compilations.

    En physique ils sont déjà trouvable à 40 bien que le prix de base soit 50.
    stardustx posted the 04/05/2020 at 09:14 PM
    on lance les paris pour deviner ce qui sera présent ou pas dans chaque boîte de borderlands
