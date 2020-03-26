« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Death Stranding
0
Like
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
113
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3052
visites since opening : 3948921
nicolasgourry > blog
Coronavirus : Kojima ce visionnaire !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4VqP6JevFA
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:14 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    iglooo posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:22 PM
    Comme l'a justement dit un twittos:

    Ras le cul de vivre dans les dystopies de Kojima
    gantzeur posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:31 PM
    iglooo pas mal
    manix posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:38 PM
    hum ya le logo d'umbrella corp sur le machin du coup j'ai des doutes !
    kevisiano posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:53 PM
    iglooo génial
    fan2jeux posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Il manque plus qu'une panne mondiale d'internet et on y est
    madd posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
    L'oracle.
    akiru posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:11 PM
    Excellent haha. Finalement, Death Stranding est totalement d'actualité ! Qui a dit qu'on ne reparlerait plus du jeu ?
    iglooo posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:28 PM
    akiru
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre