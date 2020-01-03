Jeux Video
Selon l'insider Duck Golem (rebondissant sur le précédent titre) :
One last Capcom tweet then I'll go silent until April. Capcom's fiscal 2020 year is very impressive, there's four big titles they're releasing, including two RE games (one is RE3). There's also a fifth medium game but not on the same scale as the other four releases.
(donc du 1er avril 2020 au 31 mars 2021)
Avis perso :
- Resident Evil 3 Remake (forcément
)
- Resident Evil 8 ou Revelations 3
- Monster Hunter Switch
- Dragon's Dogma 2 ?
Pour le titre de moindre envergure :
- Mega Man X9 ou New Ace Attorney
posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:49 PM by shanks
MH SWITCH
et là je jute direct !
Tu attendrais lequel, si tu devais en choisir un ?
Et peut être l'annonce du developement de Street Fighter 6.
- Mega Man X9 ou New Ace Attorney
Ou Deep Down.
Je veux aussi le retour de Power Stone ou Ghosts'n Goblins/Maximo