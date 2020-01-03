profile
all
[Rumeur] FY2020 : 4 gros titres Capcom (+ 1 moindre)
Jeux Video
Selon l'insider Duck Golem (rebondissant sur le précédent titre) :
One last Capcom tweet then I'll go silent until April. Capcom's fiscal 2020 year is very impressive, there's four big titles they're releasing, including two RE games (one is RE3). There's also a fifth medium game but not on the same scale as the other four releases.

(donc du 1er avril 2020 au 31 mars 2021)

Avis perso :

- Resident Evil 3 Remake (forcément )
- Resident Evil 8 ou Revelations 3
- Monster Hunter Switch
- Dragon's Dogma 2 ?

Pour le titre de moindre envergure :

- Mega Man X9 ou New Ace Attorney
    posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:49 PM by shanks
    comments (23)
    hyoga57 posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Qu'on vire Dragon's Dogma 2 et qu'on le remplace par Okami 2.
    shinz0 posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Je veux le retour de Breath of Fire
    venomsnake posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Dragon dogma 2
    MH SWITCH



    et là je jute direct !
    excervecyanide posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Il y a une nouvelle franchise capcom, donc on vire dogma et les rêves d'un 3ième épisode pour okami
    jenicris posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:56 PM
    5 jeux ? Capcom.
    biboys posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:57 PM
    Capcom domine cette génération
    hyoga57 posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Pour Resident Evil 8 c'est mort. Ce sera probablement Resident Evil : Revelations 3.

    https://comicbook.com/gaming/2020/02/29/resident-evil-8-code-veronica-remake-details/?fbclid=IwAR0a6Bk5IMYhuhoJcHfwEPnItLPjsGWlohl9zxGB-QYXlN98RDHud0uPJ_w
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Shanks "Resident Evil 8 ou Revelations 3"
    Tu attendrais lequel, si tu devais en choisir un ?
    zekk posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:59 PM
    shinz0 c'est rare que je souhaite un remake, mais j'aimerais bien un remake ambitieux du 5 et un un nouvel épisode plus classique ^^
    hyoga57 posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:59 PM
    biboys Ils ont rien dominé du tout. Ça ne veux pas dire que tu te rattrape en fin de gen que tu as tout dominé.
    bigbogoss posted the 03/01/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Capcom faite moi de l'Onimusha,bordel!
    Et peut être l'annonce du developement de Street Fighter 6.
    gat posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:00 PM
    Pour le titre de moindre envergure :

    - Mega Man X9 ou New Ace Attorney

    Ou Deep Down.
    shinz0 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Par pitié pas de Street Fighter VI
    Je veux aussi le retour de Power Stone ou Ghosts'n Goblins/Maximo
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:06 PM
    shinz0 "Je veux aussi le retour de Power Stone ou Ghosts'n Goblins/Maximo" +1
    jenicris posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:07 PM
    shinz0 nicolasgourry +2
    goldmen33 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:09 PM
    Deep Down enfin!!
    shinz0 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:12 PM
    Un Power Stone à 4 ou plus en local et online, ça pourrait avoir un putain de potentiel et voire même d'essayer de faire un jeu à l'ambition d'un Smash Bros en y intégrant des personnages des licences Capcom
    davydems posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:21 PM
    capcom sont capable du meilleur (RE 2 & 3 Remake, MH World...) comme du pire (portage feigneant, street fighter qui ne devais avoir q'une seule et unique version, deep down annulé en interne mais aucune couille de l'annoncer...) enfin bref, je vais attendre avant de me "hyper"
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:21 PM
    Maximo
    hyoga57 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:24 PM
    shinz0 zekk Même un Remaster du cinquième opus, je signe direct. Cette saga manque trop et elle mérite de revenir sur console. Surtout que c'est la mode du Revival...
    mercure7 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Un RE VR à la Alyx...
    joker54 posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:35 PM
    venomsnake Dragon's Dogma 2 avec la possibilité de jouer Online à la place des pions... Rien que ça ferait suer Elden Ring.
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/01/2020 at 07:44 PM
    joker54 avec les deux, le délire des pions c'était méga stylé, jouable à 8, 4 personnes et 4 pions
