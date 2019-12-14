Engine Software
Éditeur : NISAmerica
Développeur : Falcom / Engine Software
Genre : RPG
Prévu sur PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 22 Octobre 2019 (PS4/Europe/USA)
Printemps 2020 (Switch/Europe/USA)
Ils ont fait les potages sur Switch de : Ni No Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch / Little Nightmares: Complete Edition / Into the Breach / Blossom Tales / Rive / Oceanhorn...
We are honored - and giddily excited - to be bringing the fantastic @nihonfalcom
game Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III to the Switch next year.
As lifelong Falcom fans it is a joy to work on this amazing franchise. Special thanks to @NISAmerica
for setting it up
posted the 12/14/2019 at 10:27 PM by nicolasgourry
J'imagine que Engine Software s'occupera uniquement de la version occidentale ?