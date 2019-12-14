« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III
name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : NIS America
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2914
visites since opening : 3695264
nicolasgourry > blog
Qui porte The Legend of Heroes : T.O.C.S. III sur Switch ?


Éditeur : NISAmerica
Développeur : Falcom / Engine Software
Genre : RPG
Prévu sur PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 22 Octobre 2019 (PS4/Europe/USA)
Printemps 2020 (Switch/Europe/USA)



Ils ont fait les potages sur Switch de : Ni No Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch / Little Nightmares: Complete Edition / Into the Breach / Blossom Tales / Rive / Oceanhorn...

We are honored - and giddily excited - to be bringing the fantastic @nihonfalcom
game Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III to the Switch next year.

As lifelong Falcom fans it is a joy to work on this amazing franchise. Special thanks to @NISAmerica
for setting it up
Twitter

Engine Software
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=nAdsbAesgYg&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 12/14/2019 at 10:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/14/2019 at 10:35 PM
    Bizarre, car j'ai vu ailleurs que ce serait Nippon Ichi Software.

    J'imagine que Engine Software s'occupera uniquement de la version occidentale ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/14/2019 at 10:37 PM
    hyoga57 c'est pas précisé dans le Tweet.
