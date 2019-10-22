LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
[EXCLU] Un youtubeur influenceur donne son avis sur Death Stranding , Ca tourne mal !


On nous l'avait dit pourtant mais les Kojisex sérieux réveillez vous
    posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:28 AM by gantzeur
    comments (13)
    biboys posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:30 AM
    walterwhite posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:31 AM
    Pourquoi le monde du jv donne naissance à des monstres comme lui, Diablo....
    gantzeur posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:33 AM
    walterwhite Diablo est lui c'est la même personne , il est schizophrène , j'ai ma théorie là dessus
    shinz0 posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:33 AM
    "Influenceur"
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:33 AM
    milo42 posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:34 AM
    Mon dieu
    poliof posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:34 AM
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:34 AM
    C’est le genre de mecs t’as quand même envie de lui spoiler la fin du jeu non?
    serve posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:36 AM
    walterwhite

    J'admet Lui Diablo Negan Link and co c'est chaud...
    ryoporterbridges posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:37 AM
    gantzeur je lui ai mis un petit com
    gantzeur posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:40 AM
    ryoporterbridges Le pélican hahaha
    kurosama posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:40 AM
    mais merde!
    loonis posted the 10/22/2019 at 07:40 AM
    En résumé : "S’il n’y a pas de gun fight dans le jeu on va se faire chier".
