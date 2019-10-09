« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Little Town Hero
1
Like
Likers
name : Little Town Hero
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
110
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2766
visites since opening : 3452660
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Little Town Hero / Nouveau Trailer


Date de sortie : 16 Octobre 2019 (eShop)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6YTpXqrbP4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/10/2019 at 08:27 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    sora78 posted the 09/10/2019 at 08:36 AM
    non merci, DA quelconque avec monstres moches et des personnages avec un style level-5 mais version lidle. Il faut s'attendre à une histoire simpliste aussi... trop de sorties en fin d'année sur Switch / PS4 et PC pour prendre ce jeu.
    L'animation a l'air bonne par contre.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre