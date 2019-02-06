« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Code Vein possiblement aussi sur Switch (ou Epic Games Store) ?


Keita Iizuka est le producteur du jeu.
(Moteur du jeu : Unreal Engine 4)
Le jeu est prévu pour cette année, d'après l'interview.

"We are focusing on development for PS4, Steam, and Xbox One," Iizuka said. "But as far as the possibility of porting to Switch or [the Epic Games Store], there might be a possibility down the line. We can't really say for sure at this point."

"Nous nous concentrons sur le développement pour PS4, Steam et Xbox One", a déclaré Iizuka. "Mais en ce qui concerne la possibilité de portage sur Switch ou [Epic Games Store], il pourrait y avoir une possibilité en fin de ligne. Nous ne pouvons pas vraiment dire avec certitude à ce stade."

Gamespot
    posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:59 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    roivas posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:04 AM
    Ha ben me posais la question hier de savoir s'il avait été annoncé sur Switch, j'ai ma réponse maintenant lol
    zabuza posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:10 AM
    C'est namco bandai donc y a beaucoup de chance oui
    isora posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:38 AM
    Il est pas spécialement beau, je pense qu'il pourrait tourner sur switch.
    shido posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:41 AM
    isora au vu de la beta , il tourne normal sur switch , c'est plus au niveau du framerate qu'il faut avoir peur ( y avait des chutes sur ps4 )
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:46 AM
    Shido tout dépendra de la résolution choisi, en 1080p les chutes de framerate seront possiblement plus présente que si c'est en 720p par exemple et aussi si ils veulent le faire tourner en 60FPS ou 30 FPS.
