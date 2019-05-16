profile
Claire de RE2 Remake n'est plus respecté
les moddeurs c'est vraiment des fou

    posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:48 PM by shincloud
    comments (10)
    anakaris posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:52 PM
    Pas pire que les auteurs de hentai
    tolgafury posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:53 PM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:54 PM
    anakaris il débarque le pauvre, il ce serait fait exilé suite a un différent avec une horde a ce qu'il parait
    shido posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:57 PM
    Bordel , cette vache laitière
    gat posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:57 PM
    On sait tous que c'est toi biboys.
    shinz0 posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Vulgaire et de très mauvais goût
    ravyxxs posted the 05/16/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Ces puceaux ma parole ou alors ces mecs en manque comme jamais.
    anakaris posted the 05/16/2019 at 05:01 PM
    hijikatamayora13 promis j'y suis pour rien
    gamerdome posted the 05/16/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Comment casser l'ambiance d'un jeu et le charisme d'un perso...
    grundbeld posted the 05/16/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Et ça c’est un exemple probant de ce qui s’appelle dénaturer une oeuvre.
