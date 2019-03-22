« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
official website : http://www.nippon1.co.jp/index.html
Nippon Ichi Software : Compte à rebours



https://nippon1.jp/consumer/newtitle190322/

Le nouveau jeu sera donc révélé le jeudi 28 Mars 2019 à 15 Heures.
(Pour l'instant aucune plateforme n'est évoquée)
    posted the 03/22/2019 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:04 AM
    YS IX ?
    danceterialg posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:08 AM
    shinz0 Comme le jeu sera déjà montré dans 2 jours par le studio, je ne pense pas qu'il s'agisse de ça dans 6 jours. Peut-être plutôt un Disgaea 6 dont on sait qu'il est lancé depuis un moment maintenant non ?
    danceterialg posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:10 AM
    En plus Disgaea 6, reveal dans 6 jours Qui sait
    hyoga57 posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:42 AM
    shinz0 Ys c'est Falcom. Pour une localisation c'est NIS America, pas la branche Japonaise...
    akinen posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:42 AM
    Ils ont enfin achetés un moteur performant ou il leur manque encore 200 yen?
    hyoga57 posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:45 AM
    Ce sera très certainement un jeu sans ambition avec des graphismes digne d'une PS2 et qui sera annoncé sur PS4 et Switch, le tout vendu plein pot...
