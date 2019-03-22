accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
,
rosewood
,
eldren
,
linuxclan
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
genzzo
name :
Nippon Ichi Software
official website :
http://www.nippon1.co.jp/index.html
profile
106
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
xoxoxoxo
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2531
visites since opening :
3055901
nicolasgourry
> blog
Nippon Ichi Software : Compte à rebours
https://nippon1.jp/consumer/newtitle190322/
Le nouveau jeu sera donc révélé le jeudi 28 Mars 2019 à 15 Heures.
(Pour l'instant aucune plateforme n'est évoquée)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2019 at 09:50 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:04 AM
YS IX ?
danceterialg
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:08 AM
shinz0
Comme le jeu sera déjà montré dans 2 jours par le studio, je ne pense pas qu'il s'agisse de ça dans 6 jours. Peut-être plutôt un Disgaea 6 dont on sait qu'il est lancé depuis un moment maintenant non ?
danceterialg
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:10 AM
En plus Disgaea 6, reveal dans 6 jours
Qui sait
hyoga57
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:42 AM
shinz0
Ys c'est Falcom. Pour une localisation c'est NIS America, pas la branche Japonaise...
akinen
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:42 AM
Ils ont enfin achetés un moteur performant ou il leur manque encore 200 yen?
hyoga57
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:45 AM
Ce sera très certainement un jeu sans ambition avec des graphismes digne d'une PS2 et qui sera annoncé sur PS4 et Switch, le tout vendu plein pot...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo