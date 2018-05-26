« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
Une date de sortie pour Megaman 11 ?


Le jeu est prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch

3 octobre 2018 pourrait être la date de sortie (d'après le PlaystationStore) ?

Gematsu
    posted the 05/26/2018 at 06:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    flom posted the 05/26/2018 at 06:42 AM
    J esperr une version switch au top pour y jouer partout. Sinon se sera sur ps4
    megaman posted the 05/26/2018 at 07:17 AM
    Putain c'est de plus en plus le minimum syndical tes articles
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/26/2018 at 07:20 AM
    megaman Tu aurais rajouté quoi ?
    piccolo posted the 05/26/2018 at 07:30 AM
    en boite j'espère.
