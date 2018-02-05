profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
megaman > blog
[PsEuDoLeSs] Pseudo-Critique : God of War
Bonne critique du jeu qui s'aligne pas mal avec mon opinion, que beaucoup ont pu voir hier :3



Je vous conseille vivement de regarder ses autres videos
PsEuDoLeSs - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrOD3fe8fXpSV4Jwx9ptALw
    posted the 05/02/2018 at 06:43 PM by megaman
    comments (3)
    spawnini posted the 05/02/2018 at 06:44 PM
    A mort
    olimar59 posted the 05/02/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Mon YouTuber préféré
    olimar59 posted the 05/02/2018 at 06:47 PM
    spawnini j'ai pas encore écouté, il descend le jeu?
