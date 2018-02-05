accueil
profile
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
megaman
megaman
blog
[PsEuDoLeSs] Pseudo-Critique : God of War
Bonne critique du jeu qui s'aligne pas mal avec mon opinion, que beaucoup ont pu voir hier :3
Je vous conseille vivement de regarder ses autres videos
PsEuDoLeSs
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrOD3fe8fXpSV4Jwx9ptALw
posted the 05/02/2018 at 06:43 PM by
megaman
comments (
3
)
spawnini
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 06:44 PM
A mort
olimar59
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 06:44 PM
Mon YouTuber préféré
olimar59
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 06:47 PM
spawnini
j'ai pas encore écouté, il descend le jeu?
