« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap
8
name : Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : LizardCube
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
91
nicolasgourry
[PS4/Switch] Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap / Date de sortie Physique


    posted the 02/21/2018 at 03:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    xenofamicom posted the 02/21/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Pas de boîte pour la version "Xboite"??

    Sinon, ils ont un peu tapés sur le prix pour la version physique.
    (et on nous disait il y a quelques années que le disc, le manuel et la boite ne coutait presque rien à produire!!)
    birmou posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:01 PM
    xenofamicom

    Non car c'est des très petits tirages et Microsoft impose un minimum que certains indés ne peuvent pas fournir.
    xenofamicom posted the 02/21/2018 at 04:22 PM
    birmou : Oui bien vu, j'avais oublié ce détail.
    flom posted the 02/21/2018 at 06:54 PM
    Moi j ai deja une edition physique us sur switch....ce n est sonc pas la seule edition
    sdkios posted the 02/21/2018 at 11:10 PM
    flom pareil ^^
