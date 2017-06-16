home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
27
name :
Arms
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
1 à 4 (local et online)
european release date :
06/16/2017
88
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Arms : Bientôt du nouveau contenu ? Up
Mise à jour de cet article
blog_article414495.html
Nouveau Stage avec son nouveau personnage ?
Gif intéressant
Twitter
posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:08 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
narukamisan
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 06:10 PM
Nicolasgourry
on a eu une fille en dernier on aura donc un mec..... et vu les rasta dans le publique et le type d'arène cela sent bon le black style tribal
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 06:18 PM
narukamisan
je pense que tu es pas loin de ce qui pourrait arriver.
narukamisan
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 06:20 PM
nicolasgourry
perso je pensais que le perso masculin serait une version jouable de springtron, donc pourquoi pas ensuite à voir si le perso numéro 14, sans doute un perso féminin, arriveras avant noël ou non.
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 06:24 PM
Très contente de voir que Nintendo continue a suivre son jeu
Il n'a pas le succès d'un Splatoon certes mais il est tout aussi fun. Il lui manque surtout du contenu et un mode histoire pour chaque personnages.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 06:42 PM
bonanzaa
Même si c'est pas le même succès que Splatoon 2, 1,3 Millions pour une nouvelle licence comme Arms avec un parc de 7,5 Millions, il y a pire comme ratio
