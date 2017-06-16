« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Arms
27
name : Arms
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local et online)
european release date : 06/16/2017
nicolasgourry
88
nicolasgourry
articles : 1835
visites since opening : 2160686
[Switch] Arms : Bientôt du nouveau contenu ?

Mise à jour de cet article
Nouveau Stage avec son nouveau personnage ?

Gif intéressant
Twitter
    posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    narukamisan posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:10 PM
    Nicolasgourry on a eu une fille en dernier on aura donc un mec..... et vu les rasta dans le publique et le type d'arène cela sent bon le black style tribal
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:18 PM
    narukamisan je pense que tu es pas loin de ce qui pourrait arriver.
    narukamisan posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:20 PM
    nicolasgourry perso je pensais que le perso masculin serait une version jouable de springtron, donc pourquoi pas ensuite à voir si le perso numéro 14, sans doute un perso féminin, arriveras avant noël ou non.
    bonanzaa posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Très contente de voir que Nintendo continue a suivre son jeu Il n'a pas le succès d'un Splatoon certes mais il est tout aussi fun. Il lui manque surtout du contenu et un mode histoire pour chaque personnages.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/12/2017 at 06:42 PM
    bonanzaa Même si c'est pas le même succès que Splatoon 2, 1,3 Millions pour une nouvelle licence comme Arms avec un parc de 7,5 Millions, il y a pire comme ratio
