Clockwork Evolution, la nouvelle IP RPG d'InXile pour les Xbox Game Studios
Si comme votre serviteur, vous avez cligné des yeux trop longtemps pour louper le logo InXile, tout portait à croire que nous assistions à la première présentation du prochain Bioshock (officialisé il y a des années, mais bon).

On a la steampunk, on a la vue FPS, on a une ville bien étrange, et même un thème sympa : le voyage dans le temps, et une métropole conçue « grâce à la modification d'événements historiques », et il suffira de revenir à des moments clés pour voir de jolis effets papillon. InXile oblige, ce sera néanmoins un RPG avec une narration beaucoup plus poussée, et on est déjà impatient d'en savoir plus pour cette exclusivité PC/XSX encore sans date.

publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:03 par Gamekyo
commentaires (15)
nicolasgourry publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:04
Il a suscité ma curiosité.
tokito publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:05
J'espère qu'il y aura une belle écriture derrière, ça compte beaucoup pour ce genre de jeux.

Parcontre, ça ne m'aurait pas choqué s'il était sorti sur Xbox One X vu les graphismes.
bennj publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:12
Plus d'informations ici : https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/06/11/clockwork-revolution-trailer-deep-dive/

Celui là il faut pas l'attendre avant 2025 ou 2026 par contre.
nobleswan publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:14
Ce coup de cœur. Bioshock Infinite qui rencontre Dishonored
zekk publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:14
bennj pas grave, qu'il le paufine bien ! Il a beaucoup de potentiel
tokito publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:14
Bennj : Il va sortir en même que Judas (le prochain jeu de Ken Levine - le créateur de Bioshock)

Qui lui aussi à la même moteur
bennj publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:16
zekk Vu que tu voulais des infos sur Avowed : https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/06/11/obsidians-avowed-is-coming-in-2024/

"Unique to the world of Eora, the Living Lands is home to bustling port towns and rolling hills adorned with weird and fantastical plant life. Every part of the Living Lands is home to its own ecosystem. Around every corner there are creatures, sentient mushrooms, or tribes of lizard-like Xaurips looking to make you their next meal…

As with all our past RPGs, the companions in Avowed play a major role in your adventure. The first companion you will find is Kai, the narrator of this gameplay trailer. Kai is a Coastal Aumaua currently residing in the Living Lands and is one of the only friendly faces you’ll find here. He is a former soldier, and his idealistic and pragmatic temperament will help guide you as you venture out into this wild frontier. "
jenicris publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:23
J'aime bien la DA. Par contre il est pas prêt de sortir.

Que le lien de bennj ils disent :

Nous n'en sommes encore qu'au début du développement, mais nous espérons que vous avez apprécié cet aperçu de la pré-alpha
jamrock publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:25
Si une pré-alpha a déjà cette gueule, le résultat final risque de déboiter sévèrement.
lamap publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:27
Super le plagiat de la musique de Death Stranding.
zekk publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:29
bennj merci, mais j'avoue que c'est la douche froide
volran publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:31
Très bonne annonce, j'attends de voir plus. J'espère pas une date pour 2025
colt publié le 11/06/2023 à 19:40
day one sur mon PC
newtechnix publié le 11/06/2023 à 20:52
jenicris 2025 minimum
mooplol publié le 11/06/2023 à 21:42
Je pensais a bioshock aussi. Il semble très cool
Fiche descriptif
Clockwork Evolution
Nom : Clockwork Evolution
Support : PC
Editeur : Xbox Game Studios
Développeur : InXile Entertainment
Genre : RPG
Autres versions : Xbox Series X
Lire les avis
Donner un avis
Ajouter une note presse
