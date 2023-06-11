Clockwork Evolution, la nouvelle IP RPG d'InXile pour les Xbox Game Studios
Si comme votre serviteur, vous avez cligné des yeux trop longtemps pour louper le logo InXile, tout portait à croire que nous assistions à la première présentation du prochain Bioshock (officialisé il y a des années, mais bon).
On a la steampunk, on a la vue FPS, on a une ville bien étrange, et même un thème sympa : le voyage dans le temps, et une métropole conçue « grâce à la modification d'événements historiques », et il suffira de revenir à des moments clés pour voir de jolis effets papillon. InXile oblige, ce sera néanmoins un RPG avec une narration beaucoup plus poussée, et on est déjà impatient d'en savoir plus pour cette exclusivité PC/XSX encore sans date.
Parcontre, ça ne m'aurait pas choqué s'il était sorti sur Xbox One X vu les graphismes.
Celui là il faut pas l'attendre avant 2025 ou 2026 par contre.
Qui lui aussi à la même moteur
"Unique to the world of Eora, the Living Lands is home to bustling port towns and rolling hills adorned with weird and fantastical plant life. Every part of the Living Lands is home to its own ecosystem. Around every corner there are creatures, sentient mushrooms, or tribes of lizard-like Xaurips looking to make you their next meal…
As with all our past RPGs, the companions in Avowed play a major role in your adventure. The first companion you will find is Kai, the narrator of this gameplay trailer. Kai is a Coastal Aumaua currently residing in the Living Lands and is one of the only friendly faces you’ll find here. He is a former soldier, and his idealistic and pragmatic temperament will help guide you as you venture out into this wild frontier. "
Que le lien de bennj ils disent :