Clockwork Evolution, la nouvelle IP RPG d'InXile pour les Xbox Game Studios

Si comme votre serviteur, vous avez cligné des yeux trop longtemps pour louper le logo InXile, tout portait à croire que nous assistions à la première présentation du prochain(officialisé il y a des années, mais bon).On a la steampunk, on a la vue FPS, on a une ville bien étrange, et même un thème sympa : le voyage dans le temps, et une métropole conçue « grâce à la modification d'événements historiques », et il suffira de revenir à des moments clés pour voir de jolis effets papillon. InXile oblige, ce sera néanmoins un RPG avec une narration beaucoup plus poussée, et on est déjà impatient d'en savoir plus pour cette exclusivité PC/XSX encore sans date.