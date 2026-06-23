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Sonic Frontiers
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name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Sonic Frontiers : Definitive Edition / Lancement




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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlkkchmzVrA&t
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    posted the 06/23/2026 at 05:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    yurius posted the 06/23/2026 at 05:13 PM
    Vraiment dégoûté pour la GKC , je comptais vraiment le prendre c'est dommage
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/23/2026 at 05:16 PM
    yurius surtout que Sega à sortie Sonic Racing : CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en boite complet.
    rogeraf posted the 06/23/2026 at 05:16 PM
    Je l'ai sur mon acer spacialabs 3D. C'est la que tu te dis qu'une switch 2 3D aurait été une belle innovation, et clin d'oeil à la 3DS
    tripy73 posted the 06/23/2026 at 05:57 PM
    yurius : ouais mais tu comprends c'est un petit studio, donc ils ont pas les moyens de proposer une vraie cartouche... et en prime ils ne proposent pas de mise à jour pour les processeurs de la version Switch, tu es obligé de repasser à la caisse :vomi:
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