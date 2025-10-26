profile
all
Accessoire dédié à la Switch 2



https://www.satisfye.com/products/zengrip-2-bundle

Accessoire Non Officiel / Prix : $69.99
    posted the 10/26/2025 at 10:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    thejoke posted the 10/26/2025 at 10:19 AM
    Mais pourquoi ? Et bordel le prix
    yanssou posted the 10/26/2025 at 10:28 AM
    Que ce soit console portable pc ou switch, la marque Spigen reste la meilleur en terme de qualité, la c'est assez moche.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/26/2025 at 10:32 AM
    yanssou je connaissais pas, je viens d'aller voir et dans le même ordre d'idée que l’accessoire, tu as ça, pour un prix plus abordable ^^
    https://www.amazon.fr/Spigen-Compatible-Nintendo-Switch-Accessoires/dp/B0DQ67JGXW
    Merci de l'info
    yanssou posted the 10/26/2025 at 11:10 AM
    nicolasgourry je t'en prie
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/26/2025 at 11:16 AM
    yanssou
    pcsw2 posted the 10/26/2025 at 11:32 AM
    J'ai pris ce modèle moi qui permet de remettre dans le doc .https://amzn.eu/d/dYYRTcC
