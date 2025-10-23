profile
System Shock Remake
name : System Shock Remake
platform : PC
editor : OtherSide Entertainment
developer : Night Dive Studios
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
System Shock remake aussi sur Switch/NS2

Le jeu sera entièrement sur la cartouche.

Date : 2025
La fonctionnalité "souris" sera disponible sur Switch 2
1080p/60FPS sur NS2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDQvNdwrYqg
    thejoke
    posted the 10/23/2025 at 05:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 10/23/2025 at 05:53 PM
    Ça me rappel les vieux doom....sans moi
    kirk posted the 10/23/2025 at 06:10 PM
    Excellent Remake. Shodan.

    cyr Cette licence n'a tellement rien à voir avec DOOM. Mais faut dire que le trailer n'est accès que sur du tir.
