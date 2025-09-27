profile
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
name : Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
platform : Switch 2
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : puzzle
other versions : Switch Switch 2
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[NS2] Professor Layton / Gameplay (TGS)


Le jeu est prévu sur Switch/NS2 en 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO2NqCjZ5oE
    ouken
    posted the 09/27/2025 at 07:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    solarr posted the 09/27/2025 at 08:15 AM
    Hâte.
    kidicarus posted the 09/27/2025 at 08:46 AM
    Sûrement le jeu que j'attends le plus.
