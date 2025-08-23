profile
Yooka Replaylee
2
Likers
name : Yooka Replaylee
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Playtonic Games
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch - Switch 2
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5863
visites since opening : 9755454
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Yooka-Replaylee en boîte complet sur NS2 / + Evènement



VGP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4rN8VwxAmM
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    narustorm, linkart, kevinmccallisterrr, natedrake, tripy73, solarr, roivas
    posted the 08/23/2025 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    thejoke posted the 08/23/2025 at 05:44 PM
    C'est confirmé par vgp, il sera bien en boite.
    Et quand on voit qu'un petit éditeur peut se permettre de faire une version switch 2 boite, ça fait bien rire vis à vis des gros genre atlus,sega, capcom etc qui vendent des GKC.
    kinectical posted the 08/23/2025 at 05:56 PM
    Je viens de voir le nouveau trailer de la gamecoms et sérieux ce petit Yooka Remake a l’air d’être une vrai petite perle
    linkart posted the 08/23/2025 at 06:18 PM
    Day one avec la cartouche complète !
    narustorm posted the 08/23/2025 at 06:22 PM
    Si c'est le cas Day one
    J'ai attendu tout la gen switch 1 et il et jamais sorti en boîte
    parrain59 posted the 08/23/2025 at 07:02 PM
    Est ce que ça sort aussi en boite sur PS5 ?
    solarr posted the 08/23/2025 at 07:31 PM
    11 Go et en boîte ! comme quoi le kumquat.
    tripy73 posted the 08/23/2025 at 08:42 PM
    Quand les petits studios/éditeurs respectent plus leurs clients que les rats de tiers, je sais où ira mon argent.
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/23/2025 at 08:46 PM
    parrain59 https://videogamesplus.ca/products/yooka-re-playlee-playstation-5-pre-order?_pos=2&_sid=02cf1a40d&_ss=r
    natedrake posted the 08/23/2025 at 08:50 PM
    Day one.
    masharu posted the 08/23/2025 at 09:03 PM
    Ils auraient pu faire une compile.
    parrain59 posted the 08/23/2025 at 09:51 PM
    nicolasgourry Merci
    fdestroyer posted the 08/24/2025 at 12:31 AM
    C'est très bien, dommage que ça soit sur un Remaster, j'ai deja le jeu en boite sur Switch, malgrès l'envie de soutenir l'initiative, je ne pense pas le reprendre
    innelan posted the 08/24/2025 at 07:47 AM
    Day one si bien complet !
    sph1x posted the 08/24/2025 at 09:19 AM
    Franchement si les petits éditeurs peuvent le faire.
    Ca prouve bien que les autres éditeurs se foutent de notre gueule.
    cail2 posted the 08/24/2025 at 10:48 AM
    thejoke
    J'allais dire "Sega peut pas forcément utiliser des cartouches car limité à 64Go" mais je vois que Yakuza Zero pèse même pas 20Go sur PC. Donc les gros éditeurs se foutent bien du chaland avec leurs GKC.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo