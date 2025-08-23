accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Yooka Replaylee
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Playtonic Games
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
-
Switch 2
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
Yooka-Replaylee en boîte complet sur NS2 / + Evènement
VGP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4rN8VwxAmM
narustorm
,
linkart
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
natedrake
,
tripy73
,
solarr
,
roivas
posted the 08/23/2025 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (15)
15
)
thejoke
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 05:44 PM
C'est confirmé par vgp, il sera bien en boite.
Et quand on voit qu'un petit éditeur peut se permettre de faire une version switch 2 boite, ça fait bien rire vis à vis des gros genre atlus,sega, capcom etc qui vendent des GKC.
kinectical
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 05:56 PM
Je viens de voir le nouveau trailer de la gamecoms et sérieux ce petit Yooka Remake a l’air d’être une vrai petite perle
linkart
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 06:18 PM
Day one avec la cartouche complète !
narustorm
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 06:22 PM
Si c'est le cas Day one
J'ai attendu tout la gen switch 1 et il et jamais sorti en boîte
parrain59
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 07:02 PM
Est ce que ça sort aussi en boite sur PS5 ?
solarr
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 07:31 PM
11 Go et en boîte ! comme quoi le kumquat.
tripy73
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 08:42 PM
Quand les petits studios/éditeurs respectent plus leurs clients que les rats de tiers, je sais où ira mon argent.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 08:46 PM
parrain59
https://videogamesplus.ca/products/yooka-re-playlee-playstation-5-pre-order?_pos=2&_sid=02cf1a40d&_ss=r
natedrake
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 08:50 PM
Day one.
masharu
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 09:03 PM
Ils auraient pu faire une compile.
parrain59
posted
the 08/23/2025 at 09:51 PM
nicolasgourry
Merci
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/24/2025 at 12:31 AM
C'est très bien, dommage que ça soit sur un Remaster, j'ai deja le jeu en boite sur Switch, malgrès l'envie de soutenir l'initiative, je ne pense pas le reprendre
innelan
posted
the 08/24/2025 at 07:47 AM
Day one si bien complet !
sph1x
posted
the 08/24/2025 at 09:19 AM
Franchement si les petits éditeurs peuvent le faire.
Ca prouve bien que les autres éditeurs se foutent de notre gueule.
cail2
posted
the 08/24/2025 at 10:48 AM
thejoke
J'allais dire "
Sega peut pas forcément utiliser des cartouches car limité à 64Go
" mais je vois que Yakuza Zero pèse même pas 20Go sur PC. Donc les gros éditeurs se foutent bien du chaland avec leurs GKC.
