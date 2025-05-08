profile
Kirby et le Monde Oublie
1
Likers
name : Kirby et le Monde Oublie
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5845
visites since opening : 9690902
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Kirby et le monde oublié – NS2 Edition + Le pays des étoiles filantes


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpTB48PsKoc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fan2jeux posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:17 PM
    Ce n etait pas deja sorti?
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:18 PM
    fan2jeux non, c'est le 28.08.2025
    narustorm posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:24 PM
    ???? je l'attend hâte de le refaire dans de bonne conditions je l'avais trouver à l'endroit sur switch 1 , pikmin 4 aussi d'ailleurs, ba voilà jveux pikmin 4 en 4k ????????
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo