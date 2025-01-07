profile
Shadow Labyrinth
1
Likers
name : Shadow Labyrinth
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5787
visites since opening : 9550601
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Si vous achetez la version Switch de Shadow Labyrinth


Si vous avez la Switch 2, la mise à niveau sera Gratuite.
Switch : 1080p (salon) / 720p (portable)
Switch 2 : 4K (salon) / 1080p (portable)
Les deux versions 60FPS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qegqtPawduQ
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aeris90, kisukesan
    posted the 07/01/2025 at 07:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    aeris90 posted the 07/01/2025 at 07:23 PM
    Trop stylé
    greatteacheroni posted the 07/01/2025 at 07:51 PM
    Que du demat :-(
    idd posted the 07/01/2025 at 07:55 PM
    greatteacheroni si mais juste pas en france
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/01/2025 at 07:57 PM
    greatteacheroni tu peux l'avoir aussi en boîte, comme l'explique idd
    Sélectionne : United Kingdom
    https://fr.bandainamcoent.eu/pac-man/shadow-labyrinth#shop-now
    forte posted the 07/01/2025 at 08:43 PM
    Merci pour le lien de la version boite, je viens de préco la UK ! Une raison pour laquelle ca n'arrive pas ici ?
    idd posted the 07/01/2025 at 08:51 PM
    forte nicolasgourry
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/01/2025 at 09:15 PM
    idd
    suzukube posted the 07/01/2025 at 11:59 PM
    forte C'est une vraie carte de jeu ?
    suzukube posted the 07/02/2025 at 12:00 AM
    forte Ah c'est une version Switch 1 et pas Switch 2, ça ne m'intéresse pas J'pense le prendre en demat' à 30 balles du coup
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo