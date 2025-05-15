profile
name : Ninja Gaiden 4
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
[Multi] Ninja gaiden 4 / Gameplay


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzdHPI9UBkw
    posted the 05/15/2025 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    yukilin posted the 05/15/2025 at 02:45 PM
    Très sympa. En espérant que le jeu propose un gameplay et une difficulté bien équilibrée.
    rogeraf posted the 05/15/2025 at 02:46 PM
    C'est pas multi, ca ne sortira sur PS5.
    jozen15 posted the 05/15/2025 at 03:01 PM
    rogeraf si, ils l'ont annoncer sortir sur PC, PS5 et Xbox
    neptonic posted the 05/15/2025 at 03:06 PM
    rogeraf Il sort partout day one XboX, PS5, PC, c'est officiel
    mrvince posted the 05/15/2025 at 04:16 PM
    rogeraf C'est juste marqué a la fin de la bande annonce...
