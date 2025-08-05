profile
The Midnight Walk
name : The Midnight Walk
platform : PC
editor : Fast Travel Games
developer : Moonhood
genre : Aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
Le jeu VR du moment : The Midnight Walk ?


Par les auteurs de Lost in Random
Le jeu est disponible sur PSVR2/SteamVR
Le jeu est aussi en Français.

Voyagez avec Potboy sur le sentier tortueux de Midnight Walk.


Steam / PSN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFFcnKNsmk4
    posted the 05/08/2025 at 02:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    cail2 posted the 05/08/2025 at 02:43 PM
    Ca a l'air chouette, dommage qu'il n'y ait pas de version physique prévue.
    losz posted the 05/08/2025 at 02:45 PM
    Autant y jouer sans VR.
    yanssou posted the 05/08/2025 at 02:56 PM
    Hâte de le faire sur Deck, très fan du style
