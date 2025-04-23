profile
all
[Netflix] Mercredi (Wednesday) Saison 2: Premier Trailer
Premier trailer pour la saison 2 de Mercredi (Wednesday).
La partie 1 sera disponible le 6 août et la partie 2, le 3 septembre.


VF


VO
    junaldinho, djfab, shinz0
    posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:23 PM
    Excellent
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:24 PM
    la bande annonce qui tombe un Mercredi ^^
    shinz0 posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:27 PM
    La saison 1 était plutôt sympa...vivement
    Par contre en 2 parties
    djfab posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:28 PM
    Hâte !
    tokito posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:33 PM
    Je suis assez négatif sur les nouvelles prods Netflix mais celle-ci était vraiment très bonne et l'actrice est excellente !
    kikoo31 posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:55 PM
    derno posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:58 PM
    Je n'avais pas trop accroché à la saison 1 parce que finalement, ce que j'aime dans la famille addams c'est la famille, pas un personnage en particulier.
    se focaliser sur mercredi à casser l'alchimie et la dynamique je trouve... Un peut comme les deux films d'animation qui ont le même problème.
