profile
guiguif
[Netflix] Mercredi (Wednesday) Saison 2: Premier Trailer
Premier trailer pour la saison 2 de Mercredi (Wednesday).
La partie 1 sera disponible le 6 août et la partie 2, le 3 septembre.
VF
VO
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
junaldinho
,
djfab
,
shinz0
posted the 04/23/2025 at 03:18 PM by
guiguif
comments (
7
)
negan
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:23 PM
Excellent
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:24 PM
la bande annonce qui tombe un Mercredi ^^
shinz0
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:27 PM
La saison 1 était plutôt sympa...vivement
Par contre en 2 parties
djfab
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:28 PM
Hâte !
tokito
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:33 PM
Je suis assez négatif sur les nouvelles prods Netflix mais celle-ci était vraiment très bonne et l'actrice est excellente !
kikoo31
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:55 PM
derno
posted
the 04/23/2025 at 03:58 PM
Je n'avais pas trop accroché à la saison 1 parce que finalement, ce que j'aime dans la famille addams c'est la famille, pas un personnage en particulier.
se focaliser sur mercredi à casser l'alchimie et la dynamique je trouve... Un peut comme les deux films d'animation qui ont le même problème.
