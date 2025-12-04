profile
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run adapté en anime
L'adaptation de la partie 7 de Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run vient d'etre officialisé et sera toujours produite par David Production.



    posted the 04/12/2025 at 01:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    avan posted the 04/12/2025 at 01:53 PM
    Yes ! Pas de date ?
    zmaragdus posted the 04/12/2025 at 01:59 PM
    Trop bien, c'est l'une des meilleures parties. Hâte.
    thelastone posted the 04/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
    La meilleure partie avec SC et DIU ces trois arcs c'est le feu
    aggrekuma posted the 04/12/2025 at 03:27 PM
    Préparez vous au meilleur arc !
