Soul Reaver I & II Remastered
name : Soul Reaver I & II Remastered
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : ASPYR
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
[Multi] Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered / Boîte Fr




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5qzpSrd-ko
    posted the 02/08/2025 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    fan2jeux posted the 02/08/2025 at 09:19 AM
    Cool mais pas de version ps4?
    madd posted the 02/08/2025 at 09:47 AM
    Merci, j’ai pris l’édition deluxe
    batipou posted the 02/08/2025 at 09:52 AM
    La deluxe édition c’est le genre qui va prendre de la valeur si elle passe en rupture de stock. Il n’y a qu’à voir l’édition Deluxe de Lies of P qui coûtait 80€ et qui maintenant est introuvable en dessous de 200€ !
    tynokarts posted the 02/08/2025 at 10:47 AM
    La version deluxe édition est également disponible sur ps 5 :

    https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DW9KNL3Z?tag=choc0e-21&th=1&psc=1&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96
