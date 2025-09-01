profile
Le développeur de Palworld sort un jeu sur Switch malgré le procès de Nintendo et de la Pokémon Company contre lui.


IGNFrance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7SXW2eXG2E
    posted the 01/09/2025 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    liberty posted the 01/09/2025 at 06:59 PM
    keiku posted the 01/09/2025 at 07:15 PM
    faut bien faire de l'argent pour payer le procès... et au japon il n'y a que nintendo qui existe
    altendorf posted the 01/09/2025 at 07:45 PM
    Le rapport ? Un développeur n'est pas interdit de sortir un jeu sur console même si le contexte est particulier
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 01/09/2025 at 07:47 PM
    Plus personne ne respecte Nintendo apparemment
    jackfrost posted the 01/09/2025 at 08:15 PM
    Les cancres du jv

    https://youtu.be/0FI6PEJpHls
