« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
Le développeur de Palworld sort un jeu sur Switch malgré le procès de Nintendo et de la Pokémon Company contre lui.
IGNFrance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7SXW2eXG2E
posted the 01/09/2025 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
liberty
posted
the 01/09/2025 at 06:59 PM
keiku
posted
the 01/09/2025 at 07:15 PM
faut bien faire de l'argent pour payer le procès... et au japon il n'y a que nintendo qui existe
altendorf
posted
the 01/09/2025 at 07:45 PM
Le rapport ? Un développeur n'est pas interdit de sortir un jeu sur console même si le contexte est particulier
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 01/09/2025 at 07:47 PM
Plus personne ne respecte Nintendo apparemment
jackfrost
posted
the 01/09/2025 at 08:15 PM
Les cancres du jv
https://youtu.be/0FI6PEJpHls
https://youtu.be/0FI6PEJpHls