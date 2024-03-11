1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 57,522 / 366,484
2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 14,646 / 85,013
3. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 8,620 / 35,567
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,782 / 6,044,039
5. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 5,729 / 84,989
6. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 5,492 / 294,371
7. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 5,097 / 37,254
8. [NSW] Farmagia – 4,296 / NEW
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,253 / 7,943,533
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,242 / 3,666,338
Switch OLED – 39,849
Switch Lite – 15,578
PS5 – 11,566
Switch – 4,669
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,399
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,769
Xbox Series S – 565
Xbox Series X – 276
PS4 – 53
60 096 Switch / 13 965 PS5 / 2 610 XSXIS
