1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 57,522 / 366,484

2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 14,646 / 85,013

3. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 8,620 / 35,567

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,782 / 6,044,039

5. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 5,729 / 84,989

6. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 5,492 / 294,371

7. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 5,097 / 37,254

8. [NSW] Farmagia – 4,296 / NEW

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,253 / 7,943,533

10. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,242 / 3,666,338



Switch OLED – 39,849

Switch Lite – 15,578

PS5 – 11,566

Switch – 4,669

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,399

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,769

Xbox Series S – 565

Xbox Series X – 276

PS4 – 53



60 096 Switch / 13 965 PS5 / 2 610 XSXIS