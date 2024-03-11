profile
nicolasgourry
132
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5369
visites since opening : 8716438
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (10/28/24 – 11/3/24)
1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 57,522 / 366,484
2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 14,646 / 85,013
3. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 8,620 / 35,567
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,782 / 6,044,039
5. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 5,729 / 84,989
6. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 5,492 / 294,371
7. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 5,097 / 37,254
8. [NSW] Farmagia – 4,296 / NEW
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,253 / 7,943,533
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,242 / 3,666,338

Switch OLED – 39,849
Switch Lite – 15,578
PS5 – 11,566
Switch – 4,669
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,399
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,769
Xbox Series S – 565
Xbox Series X – 276
PS4 – 53

60 096 Switch / 13 965 PS5 / 2 610 XSXIS
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    leonsilverburg
    posted the 11/07/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    khazawi posted the 11/07/2024 at 01:26 PM
    Square Enix retrouve le sourire avec Romancing Saga 2. Et bientôt la vague DQ3...
    leonsilverburg posted the 11/07/2024 at 01:34 PM
    Très content de voir Romancing Saga 2 se maintenir dans le top!
    Du tout bon pour la licence et son avenir!
    solarr posted the 11/07/2024 at 01:45 PM
    petit boost de ventes côté PS5.
    ippoyabuki posted the 11/07/2024 at 02:31 PM
    leonsilverburg khazawi calmos 37 000 ventes.
    khazawi posted the 11/07/2024 at 02:33 PM
    ippoyabuki +85 000 sur Switch + 12 000 sur PS4 (semaine dernière) = au moins 134 000 au Japon
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo