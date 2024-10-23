profile
Romancing SaGa 2 : Revenge of the Seven
name : Romancing SaGa 2 : Revenge of the Seven
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
[Metacritic] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
Les notes sont tombées.

82 PS5
86 PC

95 RPG Fan
90 ShackNews
90 Voxel
90 DigitalDownloaded
85 PlaystationUniverse
85 IGN Italia
80 Noisy Pixel
80 Siliconera
80 RPGSite
70 TheGamer
70 Gamekult

https://www.metacritic.com/game/romancing-saga-2-revenge-of-the-seven/
    khazawi posted the 10/23/2024 at 03:17 PM
    Probablement qu'il fera mieux que Visions of Mana, notamment grâce à la version Switch (même si ça restera très modeste) en attendant le raz de marée DQ3, enfin surtout au Japon lol. Au moins S.E a un catalogue de jeux sur l'année 2024
    ouken posted the 10/23/2024 at 03:20 PM
    Ma cam ça !!! J'ai hâte de le prendre je fini déjà meta
    losz posted the 10/23/2024 at 03:28 PM
    Je m'attendais à du 75 max, surpris.
