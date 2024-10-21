profile
Edens Zero
name : Edens Zero
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
[Konami] Eden Zero: Quelques extraits (combat, exploration ect...)
Quelques extraits video (sans son) du prochain A-RPG de Konami basé sur le manga de Hiro Mashima qui sortira sur PS5, Xbox et PC.


















    posted the 10/21/2024 at 11:37 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    khazawi posted the 10/21/2024 at 11:45 AM
    Les jeux à licence, notamment manga, sont généralement pas très bien vendus sauf quand c'est Dragon Ball. Les jeux One Piece sont le parfait exemple.
    C'est bien dommage mais en même temps, faut aimer le manga en question...
    ippoyabuki posted the 10/21/2024 at 12:06 PM
    khazawi justement, je vais prendre ce jeu car je n'ai lu que le tome 1 du manga et j'ai arrété donc je connais pas le manga ! Sinon aucun interet. Du type les merdes one piece ou les ennuyant naruto
