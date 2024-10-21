accueil
name :
Edens Zero
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Konami
developer :
Konami
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
guiguif
articles :
6310
visites since opening :
10767490
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Konami] Eden Zero: Quelques extraits (combat, exploration ect...)
Quelques extraits video (sans son) du prochain A-RPG de Konami basé sur le manga de Hiro Mashima qui sortira sur PS5, Xbox et PC.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/21/2024 at 11:37 AM by
guiguif
comments (
2
)
khazawi
posted
the 10/21/2024 at 11:45 AM
Les jeux à licence, notamment manga, sont généralement pas très bien vendus sauf quand c'est Dragon Ball. Les jeux One Piece sont le parfait exemple.
C'est bien dommage mais en même temps, faut aimer le manga en question...
ippoyabuki
posted
the 10/21/2024 at 12:06 PM
khazawi
justement, je vais prendre ce jeu car je n'ai lu que le tome 1 du manga et j'ai arrété donc je connais pas le manga ! Sinon aucun interet. Du type les merdes one piece ou les ennuyant naruto
C'est bien dommage mais en même temps, faut aimer le manga en question...