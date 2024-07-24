profile
Shadows of the Damned Remaster
3
Likers
name : Shadows of the Damned Remaster
platform : PC
editor : Grasshopper Manufacture Inc.
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
all
[Multi] Shadows of the Damned : Hella Remastered / Date


Date de sortie : 31 Octobre 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwpT42plQiI
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    xrkmx, marcelpatulacci
    posted the 07/24/2024 at 01:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/24/2024 at 01:33 AM
    Hella Hellaaaa

    Ch'avais pas que c'était du Shinji Mikami Mais le jeu de couleur ça fait 80's mais dégeu!
    kinectical posted the 07/24/2024 at 01:43 AM
    Le trailer ma donner une crise d’épilepsie et je suis meme pas épileptique ….
