profile
Luigi's Mansion 2
1
Likers
name : Luigi's Mansion 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Next Level Games
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5160
visites since opening : 8186602
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Un dur réveil


Le réveil est difficile pour Luigi quand il réalise que le Roi Boo s'apprête à faire des siennes !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX6IaL1dvM4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/04/2024 at 04:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    sonilka posted the 05/04/2024 at 05:30 PM
    Jamais fait à l'époque sur 3DS. Je me laisserai bien tenter mais ca me gonfle de mettre 45€ dans un jeu 3DS relifté.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/04/2024 at 06:13 PM
    Un jeu à faire à moins de 30 euros.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo