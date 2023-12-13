profile
Arizona Sunshine II
0
Likers
name : Arizona Sunshine II
platform : PC
editor : Vertigo Games
developer : Vertigo Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4998
visites since opening : 7779516
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Arizona Sunshine 2 : MQ2 Vs PSVR2


OpenCritic 77%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y6NdZeil_0
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    idd posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:05 PM
    c'est vrai qu'on voit bien la différence, le psvr 2
    liberty posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:15 PM
    Y a pas le Méta Quest 3 maintenant ? Pourquoi comparer avec l'ancien model ?
    thauvinho posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:30 PM
    liberty La version optimisée Quest 3 sort fin décembre pour ce jeu
    hizoka posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:32 PM
    liberty La réponse c'est parceque le quest 3 a un GPU 2 fois plus puissant que le 2 et que ça ferait mal au psvr2 qui n'est pas autonome et a besoin d'une PS5 au fesse pour afficher ça
    e3ologue posted the 12/13/2023 at 12:42 PM
    en même temps heureusement qu'un casque de 2023 à 500€ nécessitant une console au même prix fait mieux qu'un casque autonome à 300€ de 2020.
    famimax posted the 12/13/2023 at 01:02 PM
    hizoka Mouais avant d'avoir des jeux comme GT7, RE 4/8 (et même le 7 du PSVR1) en autonome on sera au Meta Quest 12
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo