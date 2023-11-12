profile
Granblue Fantasy Project (rumeur)
name : Granblue Fantasy Project (rumeur)
platform : PC
editor : Cygames
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Grandblue Fantasy Relink: Nouvelle video
Petite preview en anglais du jeu par NoisyPixel

    kujiraldine, yukilin, killia
    posted the 12/11/2023 at 05:24 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    kujiraldine posted the 12/11/2023 at 05:56 PM
    On l'aura attendu, celui la! Et pas qu'un peu. J'espère qu'il sera à la hauteur.
    yukilin posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Vivement Début Février
    kisukesan posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:47 PM
    Lui ou visions of mana pour l'a-rpg magique de l'année ?
