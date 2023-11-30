profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake
name : Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Resident Evil 4 Remake: une date pour le mode PSVR2 qui sera gratuit
Le mode PSVR2 de Resident Evil 4 sortira le 8 Decembre et sera gratuit.
Une demo sera meme dispo le jour de sa sortie.

    posted the 11/30/2023 at 04:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    wolfheart posted the 11/30/2023 at 04:32 PM
    Putain sa démonte !
    brookk posted the 11/30/2023 at 04:36 PM
    ça donne envie
