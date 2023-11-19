profile
uram > blog
Ces scènes, fins de jeux qui vous ont le plus ému
Où vous êtes resté sur le cul.

Pour vous, ce sont lesquelles ?
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:39 PM by uram
    comments (6)
    torotoro59 posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:44 PM
    Et toi ? si tu n'ouvres pas ton cœur tu n'auras pas accès au mien non mais !
    uram posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:47 PM
    J'en ai pas spécialement.
    arno53 posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:51 PM
    Heavy Rain, MGS 3 ?
    uram posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:52 PM
    Pourquoi ce point d'interrogation arno53 t'es pas sûr de tes choix ?
    antho posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:54 PM
    Mgs 3, Mgs 4, Mgs 5, Kh : Birth By Sleep, Death Stranding, Sonic Adventure 2
    mrpopulus posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:55 PM
    Arkham City/Arkham Knight/Last of Us 1 et 2, Zelda Twilight Princess/les deux Red Dead, Death Stranding. Et j'en oublie certainement. Cod MW2 aussi, bien kiffé la fin.
