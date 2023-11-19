accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
opthomas
uram
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18
visites since opening :
30991
uram
> blog
Ces scènes, fins de jeux qui vous ont le plus ému
Où vous êtes resté sur le cul.
Pour vous, ce sont lesquelles ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/19/2023 at 10:39 PM by
uram
comments (
6
)
torotoro59
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:44 PM
Et toi ?
si tu n'ouvres pas ton cœur tu n'auras pas accès au mien non mais !
uram
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:47 PM
J'en ai pas spécialement.
arno53
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:51 PM
Heavy Rain, MGS 3 ?
uram
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:52 PM
Pourquoi ce point d'interrogation
arno53
t'es pas sûr de tes choix ?
antho
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:54 PM
Mgs 3, Mgs 4, Mgs 5, Kh : Birth By Sleep, Death Stranding, Sonic Adventure 2
mrpopulus
posted
the 11/19/2023 at 10:55 PM
Arkham City/Arkham Knight/Last of Us 1 et 2, Zelda Twilight Princess/les deux Red Dead, Death Stranding. Et j'en oublie certainement. Cod MW2 aussi, bien kiffé la fin.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo