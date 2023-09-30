profile
Foamstars
0
Likers
name : Foamstars
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5963
visites since opening : 9546205
guiguif > blog
all
[PS5] Foamstar: Beta dispo pour le "plagiat" de Spatoon de Square-Enix
Foarmstar est desormais jouable a partir de maintenant et ce jusqu'au 2 Octobre, la beta etant uniquement dispo sur PS5.
Tout ceux qui participeront a la beta débloqueront un skin de Soa dans le jeu final.



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/30/2023 at 10:45 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    guiguif posted the 09/30/2023 at 10:48 AM
    Pour avoir testé 3 parties:

    - Plutôt joli graphiquement et sympa musicalement
    - Une partie sur 2 se lance
    - Le surf est sympa
    - Mais c'est trop bordélique et on voit pas grand chose a ce qui se passe
    - Je pense pas que ça dépassera l'année mais qui sait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo