name : Silent Hill 2 Remake
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Bloober Team
genre : survival horror
other versions : Playstation 5
[PC/PS5] Silent Hill 2 au TGS 2023 ?



La bannière du TGS 2023 est au dessus de la fiche du jeu, une coïncidence ?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2124490/SILENT_HILL_2/
    posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    osiris67 posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Il serait temps...
    wickette posted the 09/15/2023 at 01:42 PM
    On s’en plaindra pas
