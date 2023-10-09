profile
Gotham Knights
2
2
Likers
name : Gotham Knights
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
Gotham Knights, une version Switch ?


Le jeu est sortie sur PC/PS5/XSX, il a été annulé sur PS4/XOne
D'après ESRB une version Swich serait prévu.
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/38790/gotham-knights/


PS : Un des jeux présentées lors d'un prochain Nintendo Direct ?
    sultano posted the 09/10/2023 at 10:10 AM
    Non merci ça va aller
    xynot posted the 09/10/2023 at 12:46 PM
    Le 30 fps justifié sur une plateforme au moins
