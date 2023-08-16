profile
Final Fantasy XVI
Final Fantasy XVI Piano Cover Collection
C'est beau, c'est Final Fantasy XVI (par Chewie Melodies, album entier ici )















    killia
    posted the 08/16/2023 at 09:31 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    fan2jeux posted the 08/16/2023 at 10:02 PM
    Pour le titre "our terms", à partir de 1min8s, je me mets systematiquement à fredonner en même temps que le jeu
    light posted the 08/16/2023 at 10:15 PM
    Depuis le début je trouvais les pistes trop discrètes et pas mémorables et en fait en les réécoutant ici je suis surprise du contraire
    shanks posted the 08/16/2023 at 10:21 PM
    Ah le salaud
    killia posted the 08/16/2023 at 10:39 PM
    « Our Terms » pour moi c’est un mix de l’ost du Domain Zora dans Zelda OOT et une type balnéaire de FFX
    marchale posted the 08/16/2023 at 11:54 PM
    Le tag
