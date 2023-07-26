accueil
profile
guiguif
articles :
5889
visites since opening :
9351771
guiguif
> blog
[Netflix] Castlevania Nocturne se date
La nouvelle serie d'animation Castlevania sortira le 28 Septembre sur Netflix. Elle se déroulera 100 ans âpres la première et mettra en vedette Richter Belmont.
Un trailer sera diffusé demain.
posted the 07/26/2023 at 07:46 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
3
)
colt
posted
the 07/26/2023 at 08:11 PM
OH YEAH !!! un de mes animes favoris avec record of ragnarok et baki sur netflix
entre 2 parties de lies of p et starfield un peu de castlevania et power force saison 2
Le mois de york shin city s'annonce excellent
kinectical
posted
the 07/26/2023 at 08:14 PM
Vraiment hâte de voir ça j’ai terminer la série y’a 2 semaine j’ai adorée
forte
posted
the 07/26/2023 at 08:32 PM
Hâte de voir !!! Mais étrange, vu la fin de la dernière saison j'aurais pensé voir adapté Curse Of Darkness. Mais bon, Rondo Of Blood est aussi fantastique :
