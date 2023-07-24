Ma petite collection matérialisé en boite
J'ai aussi des jeux indé matérialisé
sur carte Micro SD :
Limbo / Inside / Monster Boy / Fast RMX / Hollow Knight / Into the Breach / Ori 1 et 2 / Gris / Wargroove / Death's door / Disc Room / Sine Mora EX
Indés qui m'intéressent : Neon White / Have a Nice Death / The Plucky Squire / Hollow Knight Silksong / Metal Slug Tactics / Chants of Sennaar
Ring Fit Adventure à 40€ occasion (Parfait état) + Achat claquette pour piscine/plage une fois les "exercices" fini ^^
J'ai essayé première session, quand tu as pas l'habitude de faire de l'activité physique, ça calme
Prochain jeux Switch qui m'intéressent :
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition / Bayonetta 3 / Kirby et le monde oublié / Fire Emblem Engage / Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / Super Mario RPG : Legend of the Seven Stars / Super Mario Bros Wonder / Professeur Layton et le Nouveau Monde à vapeur
Pourquoi pas : Pikmin 4 (alors que j'ai jamais acheté un jeu de la licence, la démo est sympa).
