Ma petite collection matérialisé en boiteJ'ai aussi des jeux indésur carte Micro SD :Limbo / Inside / Monster Boy / Fast RMX / Hollow Knight / Into the Breach / Ori 1 et 2 / Gris / Wargroove / Death's door / Disc Room / Sine Mora EXIndés qui m'intéressent : Neon White / Have a Nice Death / The Plucky Squire / Hollow Knight Silksong / Metal Slug Tactics / Chants of SennaarRing Fit Adventure à 40€ occasion (Parfait état) + Achat claquette pour piscine/plage une fois les "exercices" fini ^^J'ai essayé première session, quand tu as pas l'habitude de faire de l'activité physique, ça calmeProchain jeux Switch qui m'intéressent :Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition / Bayonetta 3 / Kirby et le monde oublié / Fire Emblem Engage / Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / Super Mario RPG : Legend of the Seven Stars / Super Mario Bros Wonder / Professeur Layton et le Nouveau Monde à vapeurPourquoi pas : Pikmin 4 (alors que j'ai jamais acheté un jeu de la licence, la démo est sympa).