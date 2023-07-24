profile
Ring Fit Adventure
2
Likers
name : Ring Fit Adventure
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4866
visites since opening : 7406429
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Achat d'un jeu Switch pour l'été 2023 ^^

Ma petite collection matérialisé en boite
J'ai aussi des jeux indé matérialisé sur carte Micro SD :
Limbo / Inside / Monster Boy / Fast RMX / Hollow Knight / Into the Breach / Ori 1 et 2 / Gris / Wargroove / Death's door / Disc Room / Sine Mora EX
Indés qui m'intéressent : Neon White / Have a Nice Death / The Plucky Squire / Hollow Knight Silksong / Metal Slug Tactics / Chants of Sennaar


Ring Fit Adventure à 40€ occasion (Parfait état) + Achat claquette pour piscine/plage une fois les "exercices" fini ^^
J'ai essayé première session, quand tu as pas l'habitude de faire de l'activité physique, ça calme

Prochain jeux Switch qui m'intéressent :
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition / Bayonetta 3 / Kirby et le monde oublié / Fire Emblem Engage / Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / Super Mario RPG : Legend of the Seven Stars / Super Mario Bros Wonder / Professeur Layton et le Nouveau Monde à vapeur
Pourquoi pas : Pikmin 4 (alors que j'ai jamais acheté un jeu de la licence, la démo est sympa).
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, kisukesan, plistter, squall06
    posted the 07/24/2023 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    plistter posted the 07/24/2023 at 05:10 PM
    T'as fait une faute à Sine Mora !
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/24/2023 at 05:12 PM
    plistter oups ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo